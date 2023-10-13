New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,173 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $43,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $2,746,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 142,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

