IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.4 %

IQV stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

