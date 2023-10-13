Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.41% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

DWMC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

