Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 169,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,431. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

