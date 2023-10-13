Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

