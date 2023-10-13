Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,575. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

