Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after buying an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BIV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 299,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,155. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

