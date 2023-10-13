Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $97.26 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

