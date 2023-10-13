iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 439,351 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

