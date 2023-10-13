Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,383,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,635,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

