Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 8th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 162,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,090. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.