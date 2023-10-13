Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 226,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,263. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.