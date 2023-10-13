MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on November 28th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.79. 18,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.73 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

