WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, WAX has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $153.13 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,063,059,309 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,966,875 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,062,832,418.588613 with 3,369,739,983.717559 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04426047 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $13,266,702.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

