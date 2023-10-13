Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $659,883.95

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00046354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $193.53 million and $659,883.95 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00151059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,560,756 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

