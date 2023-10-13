Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $3,560.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.42 or 0.05771019 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,507,666,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,979,798 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.