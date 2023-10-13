Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.50 million and approximately $367,059.36 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,157,735 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

