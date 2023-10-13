Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

