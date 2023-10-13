Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $37.53 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

