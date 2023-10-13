iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

