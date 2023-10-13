Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 144,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

