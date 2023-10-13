Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.79 and its 200 day moving average is $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.97 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

