S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $365.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.79 and a 200-day moving average of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

