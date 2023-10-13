Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

