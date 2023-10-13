Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 383,698 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $8,174,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

