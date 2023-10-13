Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

