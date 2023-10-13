Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $15,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

