Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 80,123 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of M/I Homes worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,489,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.