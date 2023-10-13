Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.68 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.66% of Simulations Plus worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

