Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,028,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,497,000 after buying an additional 560,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of CNX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

