Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,916 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $97,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPN opened at $114.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

