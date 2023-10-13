Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Clearway Energy worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

