Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

STAG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

