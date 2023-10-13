Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 20,303 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $104.52 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,004. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

