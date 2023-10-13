Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

