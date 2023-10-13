Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 27,383 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1,112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CDNS opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

