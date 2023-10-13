Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after acquiring an additional 217,889 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

