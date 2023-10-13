Empirical Finance LLC Buys 650 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

