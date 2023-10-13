Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $132.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

