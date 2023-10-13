US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.45.
USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
USFD opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $44.52.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
