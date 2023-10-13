Rockland Trust Co. Takes $204,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

