Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.