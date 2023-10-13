Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.0 %

SKX stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.