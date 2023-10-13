Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.