Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,319 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWF opened at $275.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.