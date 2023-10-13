B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 25,138 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

ALL opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

