B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

