B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

