B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,007 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

