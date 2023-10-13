B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

